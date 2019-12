One person is dead following a crash on Gorham Road in Jackson County. Yesterday evening, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Gorham Road about one mile west of Highway 3, where they found an unresponsive male lying in the roadway outside of a pick-up truck that was off the road in a ditch. 28-year-old Lucas Bryant of Murphysboro was pronounced dead at the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...