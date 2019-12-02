MO businesses urged to have a plan for data breaches

Missouri businesses are encouraged to have a plan in place for when, not if, hackers find a way to your network. Consumer protection expert Lara Sutherlin says responsibly handling a data breach requires two main parts.

She says state and federal officials are there to help companies handle a breach, but only if you’re responsibly reporting it. Sutherlin says trying to hide a data breach will only work for a short time before someone notices what’s happened, and then you could face penalties for concealing a loss of information.