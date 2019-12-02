MO to launch application process in December for hemp production

The Missouri Department of Agriculture plans to begin taking hemp production license applications from interested and eligible producers as early as December 2nd. Communications director Sami Jo Freeman says the department has been collecting public comment on its proposed rules for hemp production. She says interested producers must complete a background check. The department’s proposal spells out procedures for two different applications.

With Missouri’s industrial hemp program exiting the pilot stage, Freeman says there is no limit to how many producers or acres can receive a license to grow hemp. Before permits are issued, the USDA is required to approve Missouri’s management plan.