Roundabout project to interrupt water service in Jackson

Construction work for the new roundabout at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard in Jackson will force a water interruption today. The project includes relocating all utilities currently installed under the existing intersection to locations that will be outside of the new roundabout. To perform a portion of this work, an isolated temporary water service interruption is required. The interruption is anticipated to last only a few hours. If you are residing within the area of interruption, you should anticipate and plan for a full interruption of service between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

A list of addresses anticipated to be affected by this service interruption include, but are not limited to:

– Donald Street: 105, 106, 111, 112, 117, 118, 125, 126, 131, 132, 209, and 210

– East Main Street: 1204, 1207 (all apartments), 1210 (All Apartments), 1220 (all apartments), 1230 (all apartments), 1327, 1331, 1333, 1339, 1341, and 1347

– Woodland Drive: 1327 and 1405.