A Butler County judge has scheduled the sentencing for a former assistant principal this week. The Ripley County police department says 56-year-old John Mullins is facing up to 30 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a student in 2015. His sentencing is scheduled today at 1 pm, with Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Pritchett overseeing the sentencing.

Like this: Like Loading...