A woman was taken into custody in Dunklin County on Friday on several warrants. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that 34-year-old Sonnie Gaskins, of White Oak, was arrested on two felony New Madrid County warrants for failure to appear – one on dangerous drugs and one on amphetamine possession – and a felony Dunklin County warrant on child neglect. She was transported to the Dunklin County Jail following her arrest.

