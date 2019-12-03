Attorney General Schmitt Prevails In Sunshine Lawsuit Against City of Bel-Ridge

The Missouri Attorney General’s office obtained a consent judgement against the City of Bel-Ridge, in St. Louis County, over alleged Sunshine Law violations. The lawsuit was filed in June of 2018, and alleged that meetings of the Bel-Ridge Board of Aldermen held from June 2017 to February 2018, sixteen in total, were closed and specific provisions of the Sunshine Law authorizing that closure were not cited in the meeting’s minutes. In some instances, a reason for the closure of the meeting was never given in the minutes. The lawsuit also alleges that at an October 3rd, 2017 meeting, the Board of Aldermen voted to close a portion of the meeting and moved to a separate conference room to discuss topics like an ordinance pertaining to commercial vehicles and trailers, increasing the pay and term limits for elected officials, election spending, and more. After the Board voted to open the session, the door was “cracked open,” the venue was not switched back from the separate conference room, and members of the public were not notified. The full consent judgement can be found here http://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2019/consent-judgment_final.pdf?sfvrsn=31aad7c9_2

