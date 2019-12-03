Civic, business leader Dennis Vinson dies at 63

The founder, president and CEO of Signature Packaging and Paper in Jackson died Sunday night at a St. Louis Hospital. Dennis Vinson was 63. The cause of his death has not been reported as of last night and his funeral arrangements were pending at Ford and Sons Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau. Along with being a business leader, he was also a member of numerous civic, philanthropic and not-for-profit boards including the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

