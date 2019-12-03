Humane Society of Southeast Missouri needs your help

Today is Giving Tuesday and the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is asking for your help. Their building is falling apart and advocates say they want a better, safer place for the pets. The building has some mold issues, kennels are wet, along with several other problems. This Giving Tuesday the shelter is trying to raise $35,000 for a new Humane Education and Adoption Center. The total cost of the building will be over $3 million, averaging $31 per square foot per animal, due to special plumbing and ventilation needs. JSE Surplus and the Purina Foundation is matching every dollar donated up to $35,000 during the Giving Tuesday campaign. If you wish to donate, visit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri Facebook page.

