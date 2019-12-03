Jackson bridges need to be replaced, repaired

A report from the Jackson Board of Alderman says that Jackson needs to replace at least one of its bridges in the next five years, another by 2029, and initiate a regular maintenance program for the rest of them. Smith & Company Engineers of Cape Girardeau inspected all 15 bridges in Jackson using federal National Bridge Inspection (NBI) standards and rated four of them to be in “good” condition, 10 as “fair” and one, the Sunset Drive Bridge over Hubble Creek, as “poor.” In addition to recommending the replacement of the Sunset Drive Bridge, the report also suggested replacement of Jackson’s oldest span, the East Main Street Bridge over Goose Creek. That bridge, built in 1922, has some structural deficiencies that can be repaired in the coming years. The report recommends Jackson establish a maintenance plan for the other 13 bridges in order to extend their useful lives. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

Like this: Like Loading...