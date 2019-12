What’s the next best thing to Santa? Getting to shop with children and local first responders this morning at the annual “Shop with a Hero” held at Walmart Supercenter Cape Girardeau. Each child was given money to shop for themselves, a brother, sister, friend, or relative. The Cape Girardeau Police Department wanted to help make the holiday season brighter for the children and spread a little Christmas joy in doing so.

Like this: Like Loading...