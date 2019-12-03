Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A 70-year-old woman and her 60-year-old mate are each jailed on a felony charge after they allegedly had sex on a Florida sidewalk in view of a 12-year-old child. According to investigators, Susan Roscillo and Robert Kellogg trysted around 8:45 p.m. Thursday in front of the Capitol Theater in downtown Clearwater.

They were both subsequently arrested on a felony charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct in the presence of the minor. Roscillo and Kellogg are each being held in the county lockup in lieu of $10,000 bond.

After being read his rights, Kellogg reportedly admitted to having sex in public with Roscillo, adding that she “did have his penis in her hand multiple times.” Kellogg, cops reported, apologized and said that he knew the Thanksgiving night encounter “was wrong.”