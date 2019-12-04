Attorney General’s Office Secures Refund for Carter County Elderly Citizen Scammed by Chairlift Company

As part of the Safe Citizens Initiative, Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has successfully secured a refund for a Carter County resident who was ripped off by a chair lift company. The citizen, who is an elderly, disabled veteran, paid over $2,000 to Ameriglide for installation of a chair lift in his home. The company never installed the lift and refused to refund his money. After the Attorney General’s office secured the refund, the veteran received a check from the company in the mail. This case is part of a new push by Attorney General Schmitt, called the Safe Citizens Initiative, which will focus the office’s resources to protecting the state’s elderly and vulnerable. Missourians who have been defrauded are asked to file a complaint online at ago.mo.gov or by calling the consumer protection hotline at 1-800-392-8222.

