A former assistant principal has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Pritchett oversaw the sentencing of 56 year old John Mullins, after he had pled guilty to sexually assaulting a student in 2015. He was charged on felony first degree statutory sodomy, with an additional charge of first-degree rape and two felony sexual contact charges being dismissed at his sentencing.

