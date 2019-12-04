Patrol Reports Nine Fatalities, Three Drownings Over 2019 Thanksgiving Holiday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports nine people died in traffic crashes during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday counting period from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, December 1. There was 404 crashes, with 166 injuries. There were also 3 drownings in Bollinger County. 94 DWIs and 63 drug arrests were also reported. There were no boating crashes, zero boating fatalities, and no boating while intoxicated arrests reported during the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday counting period.

