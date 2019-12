The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating 23-year-old Christian Montgomery, a Caucasian male known to frequent the Morley area. Montgomery has two active warrants for his arrest and is also wanted on unspecified pending charges through the sheriff’s office. He is known to be armed and dangerous. He should not be approached. If you have any information, you should call the sheriff’s office at (573) 545-3525.

Like this: Like Loading...