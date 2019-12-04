Southeast grad Jeff Earl appointed to state office

Southeast Missouri State University alumnus Jeff Earl will assume the role of legislative director for Governor Mike Parson’s office, effective next Tuesday. Earl has served as deputy legislative director since 2017. He previously served as legislative and constituent services director for Missouri Department of Corrections and as senior legislative adviser for Auditor Tom Schweich. Earl has worked for the State of Missouri for over eight years. He is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in political science and mass communications with an emphasis in public relations. Justin Alferman has served as legislative director since Parson took office and is stepping away from the role to pursue other opportunities.

