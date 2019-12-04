Veteran Missouri Lawmaker Files Death Certificate Legislation

Legislation authorizing a deceased person’s next-of-kin to get a death certificate quickly has been filed by Harrisonville State Representative Donna Pfautsch. She says that when her son’s grandfather passed away, the doctor was out-of-town on vacation and that her son couldn’t get a signed death certificate.

She says this is about compassion. Her bill also authorizes the next-of-kin to delegate control of the final disposition of the remains.