Wednesday, December 4th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police say that a man was arrested in North Carolina after being caught naked in a parking lot full of Black Friday shoppers. A police officer was patrolling the Kohl’s parking lot Friday afternoon when he smelled weed coming from a row of cars and saw one that had its windows down. As he approached the car, he saw a naked man sitting inside.

The officer ordered the man, 28-year-old Tylik Little from Virginia, to get dressed and get out of the car, but he drove off and went “behind and between” nearby buildings. He was stopped soon after and taken into custody in pants and a shirt. Officials believe the officer was the only one who “observed the man’s lewd behavior” despite the fact the parking lot was “crowded with Black Friday shoppers.”

Police say they are unsure why the man was sitting in the parking lot naked. Little was charged with indecent exposure, resisting arrest, and marijuana possession and was “served an outstanding warrant for assault on a female.” He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center.