FBI Seeks Individual Who May Have Information Regarding the Identity of a Child Sexual Assault Victim

The FBI is seeking your assistance with obtaining identifying information regarding an unknown female who may have critical information about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. Initial videos of the unidentified female, Jane Doe 37, shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June of 2014. Jane Doe 37 is described as a White female with brown hair and wearing dark-framed glasses. It is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years. Information regarding this individual was originally released in late 2016 under a John Doe title. However, further investigation has led the FBI to determine the gender of this individual is female and not male. Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

