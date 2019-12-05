Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group to meet Dec. 9

The Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group will meet at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at the Lewis and Clark State Office Building in Jefferson City. The Missouri departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture will convene the meeting, which is open to the public. The Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group’s purpose is to provide input through a report to the governor’s office. The report is to include the state’s short-, medium- and long-term flood recovery priorities, feedback on the state’s current levee system and suggested changes to benefit our state and its citizens. The working group will also explore options to improve the conveyance of floodwater through our major rivers. You are invited to submit comments at the meeting. The meeting will be broadcast live online, and recorded for viewing later. Watch the meeting, or learn more about the Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group at https://dnr.mo.gov/floodrecovery/.

