Gaming Commission approves casino license transfer

The Missouri Gaming Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved transfer of Isle Casino Cape Girardeau’s gaming license from Eldorado Resorts of Reno, Nevada, to Century Casinos of Colorado Springs, Colorado. The license transfer clears the way for the casino’s sale, expected by the end of the month. Isle Casino will technically continue to operate as an Eldorado Resorts property until the casino sale is finalized in the coming weeks. At that time, control of casino operations will transfer to Century Casinos. Eldorado Resorts announced plans to sell Isle Casino’s operations in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville to Century Casinos and property to VICI Properties in June. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

