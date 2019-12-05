McCracken County police seek help with homicide cold case

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help with solving a cold case homicide. On July 6, 2005, 66-year-old Joseph Bachuss was found beaten and bleeding at his home in Farley. He was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, where he later died due to blunt for trauma to his head. If you have any information, contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719. You can also provide tips anonymously through the West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411, or by downloading the app.

