Sikeston man faces charges for alleged stabbing incident

A Sikeston man faces felony charges for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend on Thanksgiving night. 34-year-old Juan Morales was formally charged Monday through Scott County with first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to online court records. On November 28th, officers with Sikeston DPS responded to the 300 block of Gladys in reference to a female with a possible stab wound. Officers met with the female who had a 2-inch long laceration to her stomach. The female indicated her boyfriend who was identified as Morales stabbed her in the stomach during a domestic altercation. The female was transferred to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment, and Morales was taken into custody a short time later. He was arraigned Monday and entered a not guilty plea. A bond reduction hearing is set for 1 p.m. Dec. 11 before Judge Zachary Horack in Associate Division Court.

