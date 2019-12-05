Thursday, December 5th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A British Airways passenger yelling, “I want to get out!” had to be restrained by other fliers when he tried to open an exit door mid-flight. The unidentified man was apparently experiencing a panic attack Monday on a flight to Saudia Arabia from London’s Heathrow Airport when he attempted to exit the plane.

“I want to get out!” he reportedly screamed while trying to open a door. Several passengers and flight attendants rushed to intervene, wrestling the man away from the exit. The unruly passenger continued to cause a commotion — pointing and shouting — but ultimately calmed down and was brought back to his seat.

British Airways confirmed there was a disruption aboard the flight. “Our cabin crew cared for a customer who suffered from a panic attack during the flight,” the airline said in a statement. “We are sorry for any concern this caused our customers.” A flight attendant, who wasn’t identified, said the incident was reported to authorities.