River Radio is teaming up with the American Red Cross for our annual winter blood drive! December 20th from 1 – 6pm

Locations include: Osage Center in Cape, YMCA in Sikeston, Lawless Harley Davidson in Scott City, Main Street Center in Anna

Save time waiting in line by scheduling your appointment in advance. Just get to redcrossblood.org and type in your zipcode OR download the Red Cross Blood Donor app at your favorite app store All who attempt to donate will receive a blood drive tshirt courtesy of the American Red Cross (while supplies last)

Every successful donation could save up to three lives. Mark your calendars for December 20th and give the gift of life this holiday season with the American Red Cross and River Radio!