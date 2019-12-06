Fatal Ste. Genevieve traffic accident

There was a fatal traffic accident Wednesday evening in Ste. Genevieve County. 28-year-old Kelsey Kertz, of Ste. Genevieve, was travelling northbound on US-61. 19-year-old Quenton Duvall, of Ste. Genevieve, was riding his sport bike southbound on US-61. Duvall crossed the center line and hit Kertz’s vehicle head on, ejecting him from the bike. Kertz was taken to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. Duvall was pronounced dead at the scene.

