Friday, December 6th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Kansas man was driving a stolen car en route to post bail for his older brother, who himself was driving a stolen car when arrested earlier that day. The McCracken brothers–36-year-old Eric and 32-year-old Keith–are behind bars in the Johnson County jail on assorted charges, including possession of stolen property, a felony.

The Topeka residents are being held in lieu of $7,500 bond (Keith) and $5,000 bond (Eric). According to cops, Keith was busted on November 29th for driving with a suspended license. Investigators subsequently determined that the 2007 Chevy Trailblazer Keith was driving was stolen.

Eric, behind the wheel of a hot 2015 Chevy Silverado, was nabbed that same day following a vehicle pursuit by a Holton Police Department officer. Holton is the county seat of Jackson County and home to the local jail. The younger McCracken was reportedly en route to post bail for his sibling.