Local principal hacked

The Southeast Missourian reports that a local principal’s social media account was compromised this week. Principal of Cape Christian Community School, Carroll Williams, sent out an email to school staff warning them not to open any Facebook messages from his account. His sister first alerted him to some unusual activity on his Facebook profile when there were pictures attributed to him on Facebook that he knew nothing about. After the breach, Williams deleted the Facebook application from his phone.

