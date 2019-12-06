Missouri’s commercial hemp program underway

Missouri’s new commercially regulated hemp program is moving forward. Official applications are available Dec. 16 and the Missouri Department of Agriculture will begin taking applications Jan. 2. Department spokesperson Sami Jo Freeman says the new crops to be planted this spring will also yield important information for the hemp industry in Missouri.

Along with the application and other paperwork, interested producers must complete a fingerprint criminal history background check within 30 days of submitting their application. The application fee is $750.