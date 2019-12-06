Smith Calls for Senate Presidential Candidates to Recuse Themselves from Impeachment Proceedings

Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO) introduced legislation for the Senate to amend its Rules of Procedure and Practice When Sitting on Impeachment Trials. Smith is calling for Members of the United States Senate who are actively running for President of the U.S. and campaigning against President Trump to recuse themselves from the Senate’s impeachment proceedings. There is already a process outlined in the Constitution to protect the legitimacy of an impeachment trial that involves the President. This includes having the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, instead of the Vice President, preside over the trial because of what the Vice President stands to gain in that situation. Congressman Smith says a similar thought process should be applied to those running for the Democrat Party’s nomination.

