Wrongful-termination lawsuit settled with Stoddard County

A former deputy clerk has settled her wrongful termination lawsuit filed against Stoddard County for nearly $95,000. Ginger McCoy sued Stoddard County Clerk Cecil Weeks individually and in his official capacity, as well as Stoddard County, after she was fired on April 8 for allegedly questioning irregularities in the April 2 municipal election. Weeks had been accused of certifying the election after being informed two unregistered voters cast ballots in Dexter’s Ward 2. The suit also cited an issue with absentee ballots during the election, which included a Dexter School Board race decided by three votes. The settlement amount to be paid to McCoy is $93,653.52. In agreeing to settle, Stoddard County and Weeks reportedly deny all of McCoy’s allegations and deny they are liable in any way to McCoy.

Like this: Like Loading...