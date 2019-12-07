Trading Post – December 7
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
Used brick
Kitchen cabinets
Rough cut lumber
Storm windows – ph #: 573-200-0611
Two 12-gauge reloaders – ph #: 573-887-1248
Buying: 20 in. girls bicycle – needs training wheels – ph #: 573-380-2628
3 pt hitch grading blade – ph #: 573-283-5925
Two acoustic guitars – Sequoia & Estaban – $135 each or $250 both – ph #: 573-282-2268
‘00 Honda Rebel – $850
Starcraft camper trailer
Wood stoves – ph #: 421-5385
Buying: sewing machine – ph #: 334-7091
Drum equipment
Drum throne – ph #: 573-334-6543
Campbell mattress & box spring – $100
Total Gym fitness machine – $400 – ph #: 573-979-7754
Hard Hat oil heater – $150 – ph #: 450-2920
Paper shell pecans – $1 per pound – ph #: 573-270-0490
Drop leaf table – $200 – ph #: 865-250-1393
Buying: Exterior door – 32 in – opens left – ph #: 573-262-3251
Analog TV – FREE – ph #: 573-225-6668
Trailer – 3 bedrms/2 bathrms – $18,000 – ph #: 313-0022
Buying: Small curio cabinet – ph #: 573-382-0096