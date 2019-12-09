Closure on KY 121 at Ballard-Carlisle County Line starting today

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will be closing a section of KY 121 at the Ballard-Carlisle County Line starting today. This closure is to allow structural reinforcement work on the Mayfield Creek Bridge. This will impact commuter traffic between Wickliffe and Mayfield. Placement of a crane to facilitate the bridge work will required the roadway to be closed to all traffic at this site for about 4 to 5 days. KY 121 traffic will detour via U.S. 62 and U.S. 51 through Bardwell. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will attempt to provide timely updates on this planned closure as the bridge repair project progresses.

