Sikeston DPS investigating stolen vehicle report

Police are investigating a stolen vehicle reported late Wednesday in Sikeston. At little after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with Sikeston DPS responded to the Family Dollar Store on W. Malone Ave. in reference to a dark gray Chevrolet HHR being stolen. The complainant told officers the vehicle was left running to warm up when a male approached the vehicle owner, asking to be let in the store. The vehicle owner attempted to open the store door, and when the driver turned around, the vehicle was gone. As of early Friday, the vehicle had not yet been recovered, and the investigation continues.

