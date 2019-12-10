31 New Troopers to Graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

31 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 20. You are invited to attend the ceremony, which will take place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium. The 108th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 1 to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 6, 2020. Four class awards will be presented. The recruits accumulate points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earns the respective award. Award categories include physical fitness, firearms, academics, and the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall. Among the graduates are Bryce Alcorn of Piedmont, Cyle Cundiff of Moberly, Zachary Horrell of Cape Girardeau, Austin Leroux of Doniphan, Addie Pogue of Farmington, and Adam Schipley of Jackson.

