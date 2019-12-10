Trial set for Van Buren man on several armed criminal action charges

A date has been set for the trial of a Van Buren man who opened fire on several law enforcement officers. Officials with the Carter County Police Department say 31-year-old James Cummings shot at four officers after they attempted to act on James’ eviction notice. He is set to appear at court on December 18th on four counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action against the four officers he shot at, with one of the officers being seriously injured by Cumming’s gunfire.

