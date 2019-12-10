Tuesday, December 10th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A female judge in Kentucky has been accused of having threesomes in her chambers and allowing employees to get drunk on the job. Family Court Judge Dawn Gentry allegedly gave attorneys preferential treatment if they appeased her sexual demands and donated to her campaigns for re-election.

The 38-year-old has now been hit with nine misconduct charges. According to an investigation by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, she flirted with attorneys over Snapchat, put pressure on them to sleep with her and, in one case, asked a female attorney to join her in a threesome with her former church pastor turned lover.

On one occasion, she and the former pastor are said to have had a threesome with her secretary. Gentry serves as a family court judge for Kenton County which is south of the Kentucky-Ohio state line near Cincinnati. According to people who complained to the commission, she constantly used the courthouse as a fun house to have sex.

The judge is now waiting for a disciplinary hearing, which is due to happen in the next two or three months. She denies the allegations. Gentry filed for divorce from her husband in April this year. They took the case to a different county and asked for the records to be sealed.