A woman was taken into custody in Stoddard County on Monday on drug related charges. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office reports that 41-year-old Theresa Miller, of Sikeston, was booked on possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with driving while suspended on a DWI, and was transported to the Stoddard County Jail following her arrest, on a $7,500 cash only bond.

