Ava family offering reward for information on person who shot their dog

An Ava family need help finding the person who shot their dog. The Garver family says, although Ace may appear intimidating, he was truly a sweetheart. He was described as a fun yet overly protective German Shepard. The day after Thanksgiving, Ace wasn’t acting like himself and was taken to Lakeside Veterinary Hospital in Carbondale. After running test and x-rays, the veterinarian found a pellet from a high powered air rifle in Ace’s body. He was bleeding to death on the inside and the family had no choice, but to put him down. Don Garver says after looking through their surveillance videos they don’t think Ace was shot in front of their house. They believe it happened further out on their property. They are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of who shot Ace. If you have any information contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (618) 687-3822.

