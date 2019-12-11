Candlelight vigil for victims of gun violence to be held Thursday

The Southeast Missourian reports that a candlelight vigil in memory of victims of gun violence will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bridge Outreach Center. The Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, with Stop Needless Acts of violence Please (SNAP) will host the vigil to mark the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. The vigil will also honor the 20 children and six educators killed at Sandy Hook, and will honor local victims and survivors of gun violence. They will be collecting mittens and gloves to be given to students. The fundraising page for the Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America may be found at give.everytown.org/team/205416.

