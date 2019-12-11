Dec. 31 deadline for most retirees to take required minimum distributions

The Internal Revenue Service is reminding retirees born before July 1, 1949, that they must take distributions from their retirement plans by Dec. 31. The payments, called required minimum distributions (RMDs), are made by the end of the year. Those who turned 70½ in 2019 have to wait until April 1, 2020, to take their first RMDs. The special April 1 deadline only applies to the RMD for the first year. For all subsequent years, the RMD must be made by Dec. 31. Find more information on RMDs, including answers to frequently asked questions, on IRS.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...