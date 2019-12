A local medical center will be holding a food pantry for veterans next week. The local John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will be hosting the pantry on Wednesday, December 18th, to aid in feeding veterans healthy meals. The pantry usually opens on the fourth Wednesday of every month, but will be opening earlier due to Christmas. If you would like to volunteer for the food pantry, you can call the Center at 573-778-4386.

