Jackson street project planned

A temporary road closure has been scheduled for the intersection of East Jefferson Street and South Neal Street in Jackson beginning at 8 a.m. tomorrow and lasting until Monday morning, weather permitting. The intersection will be closed while construction crews replace concrete street panels removed during the installation of new water mains in the area and is part of Jackson’s water system improvement project. Detour signs will be posted to reroute you away from the construction zone. You are asked to avoid the area if possible. For more information, contact the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300 or visit www.jacksonmo.org.

