Southeast Missouri Lawmaker Hopeful 2020 will be Year PDMP Passes

Citing the toll the opioid epidemic is taking on Missouri families, a southeast Missouri lawmaker has filed a prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) bill. Scott City GOP State Representative Holly Rehder notes Missouri is the only state in the nation without a PDMP.

HIPAA stands for the federal Health Portability and Accountability Act. The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse says nearly three people a day died of opioid overdoses in St. Louis in 2018. Rehder says the opioid epidemic is impacting the entire state.