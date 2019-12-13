Cape Girardeau homicide investigation UPDATE Victim Identified

The victim of a homicide in Cape Girardeau has been identified. The Cape Girardeau/ Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated to investigate a homicide that occurred Wednesday around 10 a.m. The homicide occurred at an apartment complex located at 652 South Spring Street. Officers responded to a 911 call in this area and discovered that 53-year-old Richard Reeves, of Decatur, MI, had been hit by multiple gun shots inside of a second floor apartment. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died due to his gunshot injuries. The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad is currently investigating multiple leads pertaining to this case. You are strongly encouraged to contact The Cape Girardeau/ Bollinger County Major Case Squad or The Cape Girardeau Police Department with any information pertaining to this investigation.

