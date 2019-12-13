Friday, December 13th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to a criminal complaint, a bloody fistfight between two drunken Wisconsin men was triggered by an argument over the TV comedy “How I Met Your Mother.” Police say the brawlers attended the Green Bay Packers game Sunday afternoon, and drove to a bar afterwards.

After returning to their SUV, the duo got into an argument and began trading blows. The men eventually exited the vehicle and began trying to flag down passing cars, which brought them to the attention of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon approaching the duo around 12:45 a.m. Monday, a deputy encountered 33-year-old driver Alan Huschka who appeared “extremely intoxicated” and struggled to keep his balance. Huschka, who had difficulty answering the cop’s questions, had abrasions to his face, one eye was swollen and nearly shut, and his shirt and pants were covered in blood.

Heywood, who also appeared drunk and had a fresh bruise on his neck, explained to police that the men began arguing about the CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother” while they were driving. The dispute turned violent, Heywood said, when Huschka began striking him. Huschka, who reportedly admitted to driving his car before being approached by police, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.