Search party for missing Caruthersville woman set for Saturday

The Southeast Missourian reports that after days without a sighting of Michele Bell, her family members are organizing a search party tomorrow in the hopes of locating the missing Caruthersville woman. The search party will meet 10 a.m. at the I-55 southbound 35 exit to Joiner, Arkansas, where Bell’s car was found and she was last seen. The missing woman’s uncle, Robert Chandler, said he and his wife were the first ones to locate the vehicle Monday night and notify Arkansas authorities. An endangered person advisory issued on Tuesday stated that Bell is suffering from mental illness and has been hallucinating. If you have any information, call 911 or the Caruthersville Police Department.

Like this: Like Loading...