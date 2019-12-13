Sounds of Christmas to premiere this weekend at the Palace of Praise

A Poplar Bluff Church is preparing for their annual performance of a Christmas themed play. The Palace of Praise is presenting the Sounds of Christmas beginning at 7 pm nightly from December 15th through the 18th. Admission to the show is free, but you can also purchase tickets for a dinner theater experience and reserved seating for the show on the 16th, 17th, and 18th. Christmas gifts will be given away during a special performance on December 15th at 3 pm. For more information, you can contact the church office at 573-785-4232 or go to palaceofpraise.org.

Like this: Like Loading...