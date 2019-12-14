Trading Post – December 14

Two acoustic guitars – $125 each/$225 both

Set of 16 in tires – $200 – ph #: 573-282-2268

Two outdoor lighting fixtures – $20 both

Black & Decker toaster oven – $20

Gun cases – ph #: 573-579-4899

Tree trimming service

Love seat/couch – FREE – ph #: 573-837-3237

Shoe rack – holds 50 pairs – $20

Bed frame – $20 – ph #: 573-270-9582

Case of steel shot

Dog trainer bumper launcher – $50 – ph #: 573-587-2480

7 ft fiberglass step ladder – $70 – ph #: 573-979-7754

Drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543

Wire feed welder

Cutting torch

Tank carrier – $175 for all – ph #: 576-7405

Kitchen cabinets

Used brick – 15 cents each

Rough cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

Martin King Circulator wood stove – $100

Homelite chain saw – $100

Buying: 275 gal round tote tank – ph #: 618-521-4515

Wire dog crate – $55 – ph #: 618-409-8676

Pecans – $1 per pound

Female Alaskan Malamute pups – 9 ½ months old – $200 each – ph #: 573-270-0490

Area rug – 16×20 – $100

Area rug – 8×10 – $50 – ph #: 573-450-5312

Buying: bales – 20 in or bigger – ph #: 573-748-0531

